Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter.

Seadrill Partners stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seadrill Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

