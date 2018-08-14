Seabridge Gold (SA) & Barrick Gold (ABX) Critical Survey

Seabridge Gold (NYSE: ABX) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 2 15 1 0 1.94

Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $15.04, suggesting a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seabridge Gold does not pay a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$7.93 million ($0.14) -91.43 Barrick Gold $8.37 billion 1.46 $1.44 billion $0.75 14.00

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -3.45% -3.17% Barrick Gold -3.38% 6.13% 2.74%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.