Scout24 (G24) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.81 ($49.78).

G24 opened at €43.40 ($49.32) on Monday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €29.81 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €37.60 ($42.73).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

