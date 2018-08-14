Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

