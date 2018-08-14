Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Holdings Cut by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 111,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

