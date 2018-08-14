Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,423,000 after acquiring an additional 468,740 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,110,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,508,000 after acquiring an additional 229,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,130,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,907,000 after acquiring an additional 320,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,094,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 225,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,629,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

