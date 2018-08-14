Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schlumberger worth $214,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

NYSE SLB opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

