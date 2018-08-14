Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.32) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.25) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.79 ($16.80).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €11.88 ($13.50) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

