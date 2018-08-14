SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SCANA by 53.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho downgraded SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital downgraded SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of SCG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.18. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.45 million. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. SCANA’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

