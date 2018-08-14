SBA Communications (SBAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $138.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $500,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $346,947.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

