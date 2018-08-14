Savara (SVRA) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has been given a $25.00 price target by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of Savara stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 145,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,932. Savara has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $217,293.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,014.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 17,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $214,859.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

