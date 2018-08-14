Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.