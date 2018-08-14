Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 6,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,254.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 62,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of PLAY opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,672. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

