Sanchez Energy (SN) Bonds Rise 1.8% During Trading

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) bonds rose 1.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $53.75 and was trading at $62.38 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

NYSE:SN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,267. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $259.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Jackson sold 10,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,567.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 8,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $37,423.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,419 shares of company stock worth $457,294 over the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

