San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Invests $113,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

