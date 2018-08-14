San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $146,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,003.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

SWKS opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

