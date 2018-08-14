Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €53.00 ($60.23) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($42.61) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.55 ($49.49).

Shares of SZG opened at €38.68 ($43.95) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

