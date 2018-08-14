Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €37.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($42.61) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.55 ($49.49).

Salzgitter stock opened at €38.42 ($43.66) on Monday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a one year high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

