Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Shares of SMM opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its common shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of midstream companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.