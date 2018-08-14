Saia Inc (SAIA) Director Jeffrey C. Ward Sells 1,000 Shares

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,656. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Saia by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 325,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,970,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,266,000 after acquiring an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

