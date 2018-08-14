S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of S & T Bancorp worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 44.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67. S & T Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $46.44.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. equities analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

