S. Brett Caines Sells 6,733 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO S. Brett Caines sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $199,970.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,582.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S. Brett Caines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, S. Brett Caines sold 3,355 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $100,012.55.

On Tuesday, August 7th, S. Brett Caines sold 6,751 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $200,032.13.

On Thursday, August 2nd, S. Brett Caines sold 6,898 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $199,973.02.

On Tuesday, July 31st, S. Brett Caines sold 3,573 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $100,008.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 60,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.09. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 157,241 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $7,253,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

