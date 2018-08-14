RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RXi Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,279. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

RXII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on RXi Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

