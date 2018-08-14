RWE (RWE) Given a €20.50 Price Target at UBS Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €20.50 ($23.30) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

RWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.90 ($24.89) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.37 ($25.42).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €21.73 ($24.69) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.31) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($26.45).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

