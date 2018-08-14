Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Boosts Stake in RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,894 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 2.17% of RTI Surgical worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 245.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTIX stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. RTI Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

