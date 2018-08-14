Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Acquires 26,000 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. SPX Flow accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.84% of SPX Flow worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SPX Flow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,092,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after buying an additional 141,853 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

