Royal Bank of Canada Raises Yellow Pages (Y) Price Target to C$11.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on Y. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Yellow Pages in a report on Thursday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$159.31 million for the quarter.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. It operates through four segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate, and Other. The YP segment provides digital and traditional marketing products, such as online and mobile priority placement, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

