Rowan Companies (RDC) Given a $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) has been given a $20.00 price objective by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

NYSE:RDC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,650. Rowan Companies has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Rowan Companies’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rowan Companies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rowan Companies news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,939,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,089,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,666,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,091,000 after purchasing an additional 795,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,743,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.