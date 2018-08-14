Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,238,000 after purchasing an additional 135,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,026,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $292.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $227.31 and a 12 month high of $312.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.