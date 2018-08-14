Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $292.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $227.31 and a 12 month high of $312.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.