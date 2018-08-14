Rolls-Royce (RR) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 840 ($10.72) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 965 ($12.31).

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 920 ($11.74) to GBX 900 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.95) to GBX 930 ($11.86) in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,279 ($16.32) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 868 ($11.07) to GBX 880 ($11.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 956.73 ($12.20).

LON:RR opened at GBX 1,037 ($13.23) on Friday. Rolls-Royce has a 12-month low of GBX 733.50 ($9.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 994.50 ($12.69).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £981.90 ($1,252.58). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,942.36 ($2,477.82). Insiders have acquired 8,572 shares of company stock worth $9,281,266 over the last ninety days.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

