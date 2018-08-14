Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 104,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications Inc. Class B alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.