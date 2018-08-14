Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,194 shares of company stock worth $17,485,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.