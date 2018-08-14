Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RME has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut Rocky Mountain Dealerships from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.00 target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Shares of TSE:RME opened at C$10.55 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$14.34.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.