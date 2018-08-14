Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 48.06% and a negative return on equity of 76.49%.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,541. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76.

RMTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond bought 12,561 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $56,524.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

