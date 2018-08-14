Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,883,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,025,000 after acquiring an additional 227,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,408,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,366,000 after acquiring an additional 81,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,112,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 929,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $155.81 and a 52 week high of $210.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $894,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,204.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,833 shares of company stock worth $2,193,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

