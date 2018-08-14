Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Comerica worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $111.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

NYSE CMA opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Comerica’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $472,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

