Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 29,195 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.20% of Evertec worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 99.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,373 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the first quarter worth $25,681,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the second quarter worth $21,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evertec by 431.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 454,758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 453,963 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 12.91%. Evertec’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi bought 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $49,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,870.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

