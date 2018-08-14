River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $2.54 Million in KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB) Stock

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KB Financial Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,335 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 174,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KB. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

