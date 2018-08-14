River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 16,940.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Centurylink by 118.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

NYSE:CTL opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.