Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 18,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 310,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,164 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $28,876,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,592,000 after acquiring an additional 722,199 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,416 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 287,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.