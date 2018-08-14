Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.44.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,277. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $203,408.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 121,207 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

