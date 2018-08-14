RichCoin (RICHX) Market Cap Hits $0.00

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One RichCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RichCoin has traded flat against the dollar. RichCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00247298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00144853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011194 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RichCoin Coin Profile

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

RichCoin Coin Trading

RichCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

