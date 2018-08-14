Richard A. Kassar Sells 15,000 Shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

