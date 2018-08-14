Richard A. Kassar Sells 15,000 Shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FRPT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.17 and a beta of 1.69.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.
Freshpet Company Profile
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
