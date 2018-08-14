Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,871 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $39,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Boston Partners increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 95.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,266,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,654,000 after acquiring an additional 619,359 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16,700.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 417,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 43.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,889,000 after acquiring an additional 342,899 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14,869.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 330,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 328,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 141.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,005,000 after acquiring an additional 301,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,106 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

