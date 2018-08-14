Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.22 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Corning worth $42,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 231,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 215,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Tony Tripeny sold 67,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

