RevolutionVR Hits One Day Volume of $49,094.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $49,094.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00854788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002233 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003134 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012656 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

