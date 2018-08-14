Reviewing First of Long Island (FLIC) and UBS Group (UBS)

First of Long Island (NYSE: UBS) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 28.08% 11.05% 0.98% UBS Group 4.08% 9.45% 0.53%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First of Long Island and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 2 0 0 2.00 UBS Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than UBS Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $125.09 million 4.46 $35.12 million $1.48 14.83 UBS Group $43.95 billion 1.35 $1.07 billion $1.07 14.44

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First of Long Island pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First of Long Island beats UBS Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 37 full service branches, 10 commercial banking offices and 2 select service banking centers in New York. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Glen Head, New York.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

