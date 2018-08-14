Reviewing First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) & Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Connecticut Bancorp $111.98 million 4.45 $16.18 million $1.32 23.56 Timberland Bancorp $50.71 million 5.32 $14.16 million N/A N/A

First Connecticut Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp.

Dividends

First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Connecticut Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Connecticut Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Connecticut Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Connecticut Bancorp 15.83% 8.87% 0.79% Timberland Bancorp 30.03% 13.72% 1.61%

Risk & Volatility

First Connecticut Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Connecticut Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.40%. Given First Connecticut Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Connecticut Bancorp is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Connecticut Bancorp beats Timberland Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

