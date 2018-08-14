ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ResMed had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $298,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,036.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $218,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,498.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,678 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.